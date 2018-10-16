Photographer of the Day: Foteini Zaglara

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Foteini Zaglara
Photo: “Amphitrite’s Dream III”
Foteini Zaglara again graces us with a fantastical image. This composition of a woman floating with serene grace is seen from beneath the water. Dappled sunlight filters in, revealing and concealing her shape at the same time. Everything is perfect, from her torso to the tips of her aqua painted toes.
