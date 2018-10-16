Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Exclusive: Diving into the future of Photoshop CC

0

Fresh off the announcement of Photoshop CC for the iPad, I had the chance to sit down with Stephen Nielson, Director of Project Management for Photoshop, to discuss the new platform for Adobe’s flagship program. We spoke in-depth about the updates for the desktop version of Photoshop and touched on what users should expect from the iPad experience.

Photoshop has evolved year after year since its introduction in 1990, and the 2019 version brings some notable updates for both photographers and designers.

“What we have in Photoshop is an amazing platform that we continue to build on,” said Nielson. “There’s so much that’s already there that we can continue to leverage. For example, having Camera Raw as an input and a filter, we can leverage all the amazing work the photography team has done with RAW processing, using depth masks for selections that are immediately leverageable inside Photoshop.

“Part of the way we balance the photography and graphic design is by leveraging the ecosystem of Adobe products and building on the strengths of the different products.”

The new version of Photoshop for desktop brings a number of new features, including a newly imagined Content-Aware Fill, that will give users better control over how to select areas to replace, and what to replace those areas with.

“These machine learning algorithms are very powerful but they don’t always get everything right. The new Content-Aware Fill workspace is designed to help you direct the machine. You can iterate with the machine together to get a really good result — a perfect result that you could not do on your own.”

Other new features include a Frame tool — allowing users to easily bring in photographs into a frame and have them proportionally resized using Adobe Sensei technology — as well as a live preview of blend modes, an automatic proportionate transform and continuous undo. But one of the most tried and true features in Photoshop, Camera Raw and Lightroom, is how Adobe works with camera and lens profiles.

“We have a number of predefined tests that we run, and scenes that we shoot that we are then able to build a profile based on that. What’s been really great is to really see the adoption of DNG as a RAW format, because then out of the box you have immediate compatibility where you don’t have to wait for an update.”

Put away that mouse — it’s all about touch

Later in 2019, Photoshop will take a giant leap forward, enabling a full version of the application to run on iPad tablets. Featuring pressure sensitivity with the Apple Pencil and a gesture-friendly interface, the new iPad will be able to open PSD files natively and sync your work instantly between the desktop and iPad version through the cloud.

Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller joins Adobe CPO and EVP of Creative Cloud Scott Kelsky on stage Monday during the Adobe MAX Keynote.

By far one of the most anticipated announcements at Adobe MAX, the interface of Photoshop for the iPad is intuitive, easy-to-use and will be a game-changer for both photographers and designers. The first version, slated for 2019, will at first be lacking some features from the desktop version, but Nielson expects that it will catch up with each new update, bringing the iPad version fully in line with its desktop counterpart, as long as the feature makes sense for a touch interface.

“[Photoshop for iPad is] not going to have every feature that desktop [version] has. That’s not to say it’s not capable, because it has the same code, but we are very deliberate about designing things to be appropriate for a touch environment and for a simplified user experience. We just don’t want to throw in the entire UI of Photoshop with a menu bar and 37 panels — we’re very specifically redesigning things to fit that platform.

“The beauty of this system is anything you do on the desktop can be opened up on iPad, modified and brought back to the desktop with absolutely no data loss.”

What’s more, while no announcement was made yet, users can expect that in the future there will be some sort of integration between other Creative Cloud apps on the iPad, like Lightroom CC.

“Just like we do on the desktop, we have the opportunity for a tight integration between the two apps on iPad as well. It can be a little more of a restrictive environment, as iOS only allows certain handoffs between apps. There’s still some explorations to figure out what’s allowed and what’s technically possible, but it’s definitely our intention to build a connection between [Photoshop and Lightroom] as much as we can.”

The iPad version of Photoshop has taken roughly 18 months to develop. And while Nielson didn’t have anything to announce in terms of an Android version, users can definitely expect that Adobe is working towards the app being on multiple platforms.

What’s also unknown at this point is what the future holds for the current Photoshop lineup of apps for iPad — Sketch, Mix and Fix.

Photoshop has made leaps and bounds over the past several years, integrating Adobe Sensei intelligence to improve photographs and designs in ways that users never thought was possible. And it’s only just the beginning.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags: Adobe Adobe Max Apple gesture iPad Photoshop touch

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts