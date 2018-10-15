Upgraded search, new collections and partners added to Adobe Stock

Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

This morning at the Adobe MAX Conference, Adobe announced new features for both contributors and users of the Adobe Stock service, including upgraded search capabilities, new collections and partners.

Upgraded search

Adobe has added features powered by Adobe Sensei, designed to help you find photos, illustrations and other assets faster than before. The service has a new Find Similar Controls option, where you can take Visual Search to the next level and focus on specific aspects of image similarity — including color, content and composition.

There’s also a new search feature for Copy Space that allows users to instantly find images with room to add text.

New collections and partners

Last month, Adobe Stock celebrates NASA’s 60th anniversary with dedicated 3D models inspired by NASA’s space voyages. Now, they’ve brought an exclusive library of content from GoPro to the service.

“GoPro and Adobe have a lot in common — we both serve some of the most passionate content creators on earth,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s CEO and Founder. “We’re excited to make a portion of our vast content library available to Adobe Stock, providing some of the world’s most unique perspectives to the incredibly creative Adobe user community.”

New capabilities

Additionally, Adobe Stock Motion Graphics templates are now available within Premiere Rush CC, Adobe’s new cross-device video editing app. This integration allows users to add transitions, titles and more to their video projects.

Video loops are also now available in Adobe Stock, allowing users to create engaging and professional-looking visuals without learning how to edit video.

Finally, for contributors, integration into Adobe Portfolio provides an additional free platform to showcase and market their creativity. There’s also a new Contributor of the Week feature, which highlights contributors across Adobe Stock’s platform.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
