Photographer of the Day: jeff Clouet

Category: Architecture

Photographer: jeff Clouet

Photo: “Montparnasse tower”

Architecture is about shape; the shape of the building or structure and how it relates to its surroundings. In this image, jeff Clouet frames a very solid simple structure with two neighboring structures to frame it beautifully.

