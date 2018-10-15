Adobe releases Premiere Rush video editing tool

Photofocus

Adobe has released the first version of Premiere Rush — a new video tool that allows you to take your video editing on the road. This all-new, cross-device app allows you to create and share professional-quality video, giving you the power to capture, create and deliver online through any device.

Premiere Rush was initially previewed this summer, and is now available for download on Mac, Windows and iOS devices (Android devices coming in 2019).

Premiere Rush is backed by a powerful cloud sync, allowing you to access your projects from anywhere. It simplifies capture, editing, color, audio, motion graphics and publishing in one interface that’s fast and easy-to-use. It’s powered by Adobe Sensei, featuring tools that will simplify color tweaking and motion graphics. And when you need more power, you can easily share the project with Premiere Pro CC.

Adobe has also announced what’s coming next to Premiere Rush:

  • Android support – Coming in 2019
  • Speed controls – The ability to speed up and slow down videos
  • Performance – Removing any and all friction from the editing experience
  • Publishing on multiple platforms – Making the process of publishing to multiple social networks easier

Premiere Rush is available to anyone who currently subscribes to the Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro CC single app and the Student Plan. These come with 100 GB of CC storage. It’s also available for purchase for $9.99/month to individuals, $19.99/month to teams and $29.99/month to enterprise customers.

Adobe has also made a Premiere Rush CC Starter Plan, available for free, giving you access to all the Premiere Rush features on desktop and mobile apps. You can create an unlimited number of projects, but are limited to export up to three projects.

You can learn more about Premiere Rush on Adobe’s website.

Updates to Premiere Pro CC

In addition to the Adobe Premiere Rush release, Adobe has announced a few updates for Premiere Pro CC. These include Selective Color Grading, five new curve tools for precision color correction, a new end-to-end 180 VR support and sleek refinements to motion graphic workflows that will save users time.

__
Stay tuned! We’ll have a live blog from Adobe MAX starting shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 15. Be sure to bookmark this link, which will be active once the Adobe MAX keynote has begun!

