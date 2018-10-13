Skylum announces the Smart Sky Enhancer filter coming to Luminar on 11/01/18

Skylum Software of Bellvue, WA is adding an exciting new filter to its flagship image editor, Luminar 2018. Smart Sky Enhancer joins Accent AI and Foilage Enhancer which are both artificial intelligence-driven features.

The All New Luminar: AI Sky Enhancer AI is changing the photo-editing game forever! The all new, powerful Luminar features AI Sky Enhancer powered by Artificial Intelligence — no masking, no layering, no complex selection required!

In a press release, Skylum CEO Alex Tsepko said,

“We are extremely proud of the tremendous solutions our AI Lab has developed to help photographers quickly correct images. Boring skies can minimize the impact of even the most beautiful scenes, but Sky Enhancer restores the drama and beauty of the sky using a simple slider as opposed to complex selections and masking processes. This frees up time that can now be spent artistically developing their personal vision using other creative tools available in Luminar.”

AI help for photographers

The trio of AI enhanced filters were created for photographers who prefer focusing on creativity and don’t want to spend hours at a computer enhancing their work manually or for those who don’t want to study the complexities of digital post-production. Oleksandr Savsunenko, head of Skylum’s AI lab explains,

AI tech in other Skylum software titles

Aurora HDR incorporates the Quantum HDR Engine to analyze and extrapolate detail from each frame of an HDR bracket sequence to create a single HDR file that shows more detail in highlights, mid-range, and shadows than previously possible. The Quantum HDR engine also works with single images.

Total AI automation is the hallmark of Photolemur 3, Skylum’s consumer image processing software that analyzes and fixes problems involving exposure, noise, contrast, color, skin and portrait corrections all automatically with amazing accuracy.

Unprecedented updates

Last month, Skylum announced that from now through 2019 it would include:

“every new feature of Luminar — big or small — at no additional cost to customers. This includes Libraries, the much-anticipated addition to Luminar. Libraries will allow photographers to organize, browse, and edit images on-the-fly. Luminar Libraries will be the first of many exciting updates to Luminar over the coming months.”

Skylum software savings

