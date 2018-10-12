Photographer of the Day: Hellcat A-Go-Go

Category: Horror
Photographer: Hellcat A-Go-Go
Photo: “Jason”
No one can forget about Friday the 13th. And on the evening of Oct. 12, this choice for Photographer of the Day couldn’t be more fitting. A character that’s been around for almost 30 years, the photographer re-imagines Jason in this mysterious scene lit with a red and cool white light. It captures the essence of Jason perfectly, and gives new life to the series that has been re-imagined several times over on screen.
Bryan Esler
