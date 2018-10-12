Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with David Scruggs and Jill Smith | Photofocus Podcast October 12, 2018

0

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with David Scruggs and Jill Smith | Photofocus October 12, 2018 by Photofocus

Today we chat with photographer David Scruggs and Jill Smith about several things that define a photographer as a professional, so that you not only rarely miss those important moments in a subject’s life, but NEVER compromise on the quality of an image: -Listen, listen, listen – your role when capturing memories is to know and understand your client.

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast!

 

Images copyright David Scruggs and Jill Smith, One Soul Photography

 

Today we chat with wedding photographers David Scruggs and Jill Smith about several things that define a photographer as a professional, so that you not only rarely miss those important moments in a subject’s life, but NEVER compromise on the quality of an image:

  • Listen, listen, listen – your role when capturing memories is to know and understand your client. That can only come with listening to them and building a relationship based on understanding their needs. You have to see the world through their eyes.
  • Never compromise your skill set – Being a photographer is about meeting your client’s needs and having the skills to photograph at any time, regardless of the degree of difficulty. Of course there will be times when something that comes up that’s simply over your head, but that doesn’t change the importance of a never-ending quest for your own education.
  • Backup gear – When you least expect it, something is going to go wrong with your gear. Normal wear and tear, a dropped camera body or lens, a piece of equipment stolen – NEVER be without backup gear for those “just in case” moments.
  • Always be on time – Your clients trust you to be where you’re supposed to be and always on time. And, even if you arrive just a few minutes late, you’ve created stress that wasn’t necessary.
  • Keep your promises – NEVER make a promise you can’t keep.
  • Build a relationship – In any business, but especially photography, it’s important to build an ongoing relationship both leading up to an event and especially afterwards. Your success is about your ability to build trust.
  • Exceed expectations – Remember – “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile!” Roger Staubach
  • Love your career choice and show your passion for capturing memories – You can’t capture images that tug at people’s heartstrings if your own heart isn’t in it!
  • Recognize the need for change – Whether it’s your own style or simply tracking consumer trends, being a pro is about adapting and being able to stay relevant to consumer demands.
  • Support your associates and the industry – While this is outside the client/photographer relationship, a strong network can also help you through some of the most difficult challenges. Be involved in your local guild or association. Be helpful to other photographers and you’ll find they’ll also be there for you. Things come up that just aren’t planned, but working together there’s nothing you can’t accomplish.
  • Have fun and be fun to work with – “Fun” is one of those words so often lost in business today. Building trust, capturing memories and being an outstanding artist has a core focus on loving what you do. Everybody has a bad day now and then, but being a professional photographer is about loving people and seeing the world through their eyes and often heart.

 

You can find David and Jill at:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Audio Podcasts Tags: boudoir photography Chamira Chamira Young David Scruggs Jill Smith Mind Your Own Business podcast Portraits scruggs Skip Cohen wedding photography

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts