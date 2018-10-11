Photographer of the day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Street

Photographer: Rudy Pilarski

Photo: “Opera Garnier”

Confession: I don’t actually know Rudy Pilarski. I don’t even know if he hosts photo walks but if he did, I would go! This image, “Opera Garnier,” is a long exposure street photo dream. The exposure, the detail — he absolutely nailed it!

