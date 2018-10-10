Photographer of the Day: fiore_lla4ever

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: fiore_lla4ever

Photo: “Non si può rinchiudere il cielo”

Star trails around the north star with an interesting foreground catches me every time. I love the way these photos show the passage of time, the rotation of the earth, and the patience of the photographer to set up, shoot, and edit. These are not for the casual snap shooter. Thanks for sharing with our group!

