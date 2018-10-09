Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Ian Lewry

Photo: “Steampunk – photo 56”

I love steampunk! I love all of the meta-retro costume ideas people create around it. I can easily picture the woman in this photograph as the captain of an airship on a journey through dangers in some exotic world. I want to know her story. Isn’t that what a successful photograph does? Pique curiosities?

