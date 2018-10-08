Tips to succeed with stock video

Let’s continue our look at achieving success as a stock contributor for photo and video. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with Dennis Radeke of Adobe to learn what’s needed to succeed as a stock video creator. This video offers practical tips and lots of insider information right from Adobe Stock on what sells and what doesn’t. Learn how to succeed as an Adobe Stock contributor.
If you missed the other videos in our series, be sure to check out:
- How to Become an Adobe Stock Contributor
- What Subjects to Shoot for Stock Video and Photography?
- How to Prepare Your Photos and Video for Adobe Stock
- Talent and Property Releases as well as Copyright for Stock
- Using Keywords for Discoverability for Stock Photography and Video
