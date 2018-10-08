Quick Tip: Download and install eyelash brushes for realistic eyelashes in Photoshop

There are many online resources that offer eyelash brushes. A simple Google search for “Eyelash Brush Photoshop” will return several great sites. I downloaded the brushes from Obsidian Dawn’s website and paid a small $3 fee for commercial use.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Adding Realistic Eyelashes in Photoshop”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
