Photographer of the Day: Paul Parkinson

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Paul Parkinson

Photo: “London Bridge and The Shard”

In some cases, an architectural image is not about a single building, but how one or more structures have been designed to compliment each other, and especially from a particular point of view. In this case, the slow shutter speed drag reduces any distraction from the river and lets the buildings and bridge do the talking!

