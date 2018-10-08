Photographer of the Day: Paul Parkinson

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Paul Parkinson
Photo: “London Bridge and The Shard”
In some cases, an architectural image is not about a single building, but how one or more structures have been designed to compliment each other, and especially from a particular point of view. In this case, the slow shutter speed drag reduces any distraction from the river and lets the buildings and bridge do the talking!
