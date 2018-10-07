Photofocus

Photolemur — your 1, 2, 3 step guide for editing images quickly

If you take pictures mostly with your phone and don’t want to mess around with the photo editing software side of things, Photolemur 3 is the tool for you. Photolemur adjusts the bright area and the dark areas of your photos and helps remove poor color from your various colors of light source. Plus, it’s got some great presets that are quick and easy to apply.

I don’t have time between work and kids to edit the hundreds of images I have on my phone and Photolemur has helped tremendously with that. It is easy to get wrapped up in editing your images over and over again, adding different filter and effects. But just when I think I’d like to do more I realize that one simple tweak or one filter is pretty good and way faster.

There is no importing, no catalog and virtually no learning curve. You quickly bring your photos into Photolemur using the Import button or by dragging your photos directly into the Photolemur window. Pick a filter that you like and then simply click on Export and boom — done! It’s as simple as 1, 2, 3. Photolemur is all about automatically enhancing your photo with one click.

Another awesome feature is you can use this system as a plug-in for Lightroom, Photoshop and Apple Photos, which is pretty cool as well.

Here are a some before and after’s using some of my favorite filters. Keep in mind all these images were taken on my Samsung S8 phone.

So, if you’re like me and you want to spend as little time as possible editing your images and more time taking them, give Photolemur a try! Photolemur 3 retails for $35, or if you’re a version 2 user you can upgrade for $15. There’s also a family license for $55.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

Categories: Skylum Software Tags: editing photolemur post-processing sklum

 

