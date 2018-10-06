Heartening statistics about photography use

I found this infographic heartening because I’m always hearing about the devaluation of photography. But, according to this, it sounds like photos and images are still the most important tool for reaching people with lasting impact. Think about that next time you trip the shutter.
The infographic is provided by MDG Advertising.
Levi Sim
Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
