Photographer of the Day: Tomas Salinka

Category: Horror

Photographer: Tomas Salinka

Photo: “Lilja in the woods met a wolf”

While not your traditional horror photograph, I immediately think of Red Riding Hood with Tomas’ creation. The girl, shining the light on the wolf in a dark forest — it just screams a fairy tale, and one that doesn’t end well. It takes the popular children’s story to that next, dark level.

