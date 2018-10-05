How to Create Multiple Stock Photographs Using Only One Model

Creating multiple sets of images from a single photo session is a good strategy. A little planning, lots of props and changing a subject’s mood will produce multiple looks from one model a key to having a successful stock photography session. Planning keeps cost down and yields a higher return on your investment (ROI) for creating photography for sale with Adobe Stock. Here are a few tips for your next shoot.

Warm up by covering the basics

Before setting up multiple lights or creating a complicated scene, warm up with a few basic shots. These are your safe shots—you have made them many times before and know they work. This helps relax the model while getting you both in tune with each other to produce good images. Always review the images to see any potential mistakes—awkward hand positions, unflattering poses, a hair tie on the model’s wrist and of course intellectual property violations—before you commit to the final photographs.

Plan the shot list

Nothing derails a shoot’s schedule more than an unorganized shot list. Imagine wetting a models hair for one scene, then having to wait for her to dry it before you can shoot the rest of the scene. A lot of wasted time. Instead, plan the order of your scenes. If a model needs to wear a hat, shoot without the hat first then add the hat for the next series. Avoid messy hair by adding the hat at the end.

A stock workshop in the desert

I was impressed watching stock photographer Rick Ray in action during the Adobe Stock sponsored stock photography workshop at an abandoned mining camp in Nelson, Nevada.

Props create a new looks and moods

The right props can change an entire look of a scene. As a sport and portrait photographer, I’ve known this for years. Rick brough this home for me. He began with the model sitting on the road, in complete despair. Next, he added props. The first was a piece of luggage, then a gas can. Each of the props told a different story. Rick was able to capture multiple moods from the same scene.

Change the mood for a new look

Rick directed the model to change her mood during each of the scenes. For example, when the model used a piece of luggage as her prop, he asked her to act as if she was left, alone and abandoned on the side of a stark desert road. She looked sad, desparate and depressed. Once he captured those shots, he suggested a change in her mood.

Rick prompted “Act carefree and wild as if you were a free spirit excited to be traveling across the country.”

He did the same with a gas can. The model was so into her character that when a car drove by she acted excited and relieved. When it drove off, she ran down the road, hands in the air looking upset. Her authenticity along with the rollercoaster of emotions she evoked produced multiple valuable stock images, all from the same model. Designers searching for stock photographs or stock video footage will have an idea of what they want. By offering several versions of the same scene, the chances of one of the photos being licensed increases.

When you’re shooting photographs to sell on Adobe Stock applying these simple tips will help you create multiple looks from the same model and likely generate more sales from a single shoot.