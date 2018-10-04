Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide

Category: Street
Photographer: Mark Meyer zur Heide
Photo: “Berlin”
This image, “Berlin,” by Mark Meyer zur Heide is so good people! I love the leading lines. I love that you can feel the movement with those lines. I love the gradual ombre look with the light both on the top and bottom. It really is beautifully done!
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
