Aurora HDR 2019 available now… Yes, it’s shipping

Aurora HDR 2019, Skylum’s latest update to its venerable HDR software, has officially been released.

The update lets you easily apply and customize HDR looks to both bracketed sets and single images. New to the 2019 update are several features, including a new tone-mapping technology powered by Skylum’s Quantum HDR Engine, a new HDR Smart Structure, a new LUT Mapping filter as well as 11 new integrated color grading sets to use with the LUT Mapping Filter. It also features improvements to the HDR Details Boost filter, Adjustable Gradient filter. There is also new plugin support for Photoshop and PhotoLemur.

Ready to dive in?

