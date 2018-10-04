Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Adobe releases Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2019

0

Earlier today, Adobe announced the release of the 2019 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements. The updates include a variety of new and enhanced features across the board, and are great entry-level programs into both photo and video editing.

Auto Creations

Upon launching either Photoshop Elements or Premiere Elements, you’ll be presented with a section called “Auto Creations.” This area highlights things like slideshows and collages that are automatically created for you, highlighting memorable moments like birthdays and vacations.

Redesigned photo collages

You can now create collages with fewer quicks, in addition to choosing from various new templates that work well with networks like Instagram and more. You can customize collages by adding frames and cleaning up backgrounds as well.

Guided Edits

Photoshop Elements 2019 also introduces four new “Guided Edits,” a feature that lets you quickly edit and create your images. New in this version:

  • Multi-photo text: Design visual test that features a different photo inside each letter. Great for wall art, invitation cards or scrapbook pages.
  • Memes: This Guided Edit walks you through the process of typing in text, adding filters, borders and more to turn your photos into fun memes for social media.
  • Turn part of your photo into a sketch: Make a unique artistic statement by turning a portion of your photograph into a sketch by brushing on the medium of your choice, including colored pencil, old paper or an aged photo look.
  • Text and border overlays: Embellish photos with borders and text that make them stand out.

In Premiere Elements 2019, two new Guided Edits have also been added:

  • Glass pane effects: Make the action in your scene appear like it’s taking place behind glass.
  • Luma fade transitions: Add a professional looking, dramatic scene transition.

Redesigned Quick Edit mode

In Premiere Elements 2019, the Quick Edit mode has been completely revamped, presenting users with two options:

  • Smart Trim: Automatically finds your best footage and walks you through a series of steps for trimming a video.
  • Sceneline: Combine clips, photos, titles, music and more into a unique production.

Better performance plus additional file support

In both programs, you’ll experience a faster installation process and improved performance on common tasks. In Photoshop Elements, HEIF support has also been added for macOS. In Premiere Elements, HEIC and HEVC support has been added for macOS. Support for variable frame rate has also been added.

Photoshop Elements 2019 (Windows, Mac) and Premiere Elements 2019 (Windows, Mac) retail for $99.99, and are currently available for pre-order. You can also purchase a bundle with both programs for $149.99 (Windows, Mac).

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags: Photoshop Elements premiere elements

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts