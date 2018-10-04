Adobe releases Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2019

Earlier today, Adobe announced the release of the 2019 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements. The updates include a variety of new and enhanced features across the board, and are great entry-level programs into both photo and video editing.

Auto Creations

Upon launching either Photoshop Elements or Premiere Elements, you’ll be presented with a section called “Auto Creations.” This area highlights things like slideshows and collages that are automatically created for you, highlighting memorable moments like birthdays and vacations.

Redesigned photo collages

You can now create collages with fewer quicks, in addition to choosing from various new templates that work well with networks like Instagram and more. You can customize collages by adding frames and cleaning up backgrounds as well.

Guided Edits

Photoshop Elements 2019 also introduces four new “Guided Edits,” a feature that lets you quickly edit and create your images. New in this version:

Multi-photo text: Design visual test that features a different photo inside each letter. Great for wall art, invitation cards or scrapbook pages.

This Guided Edit walks you through the process of typing in text, adding filters, borders and more to turn your photos into fun memes for social media. Turn part of your photo into a sketch: Make a unique artistic statement by turning a portion of your photograph into a sketch by brushing on the medium of your choice, including colored pencil, old paper or an aged photo look.

In Premiere Elements 2019, two new Guided Edits have also been added:

Glass pane effects: Make the action in your scene appear like it’s taking place behind glass.

Redesigned Quick Edit mode

In Premiere Elements 2019, the Quick Edit mode has been completely revamped, presenting users with two options:

Smart Trim: Automatically finds your best footage and walks you through a series of steps for trimming a video.

Automatically finds your best footage and walks you through a series of steps for trimming a video. Sceneline: Combine clips, photos, titles, music and more into a unique production.

Better performance plus additional file support

In both programs, you’ll experience a faster installation process and improved performance on common tasks. In Photoshop Elements, HEIF support has also been added for macOS. In Premiere Elements, HEIC and HEVC support has been added for macOS. Support for variable frame rate has also been added.

Photoshop Elements 2019 (Windows, Mac) and Premiere Elements 2019 (Windows, Mac) retail for $99.99, and are currently available for pre-order. You can also purchase a bundle with both programs for $149.99 (Windows, Mac).