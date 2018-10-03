Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Try color to liven up a shoot

0

I know, I know, I’m always saying that the background is just in the back and the important thing is your subject. It kinda drives me crazy when photographers pull their hair trying to find backgrounds for their shoots. The most important thing in a picture is the person and their expression, the second is the light, and the background is way down the list.

Nonetheless, the background needs to be there, and using a paper background gives you many options and can even add some energy to your shoot.

Unlimited colors, unlimited fun

Paper backgrounds come in all colors of the rainbow. B&H carries a huge variety. When you use colored papers, you can quickly change the color by swapping backdrops. You can complement your subject’s clothes or just pull down something peppy. You can choose the wrong one, make a few frames, and say, “Whoa, definitely not that one!” and have a laugh with your client which will loosen things up and help them have fun, too.

Not just for studio

And don’t think that you have to use these huge nine-foot wide rolls that are mounted on the wall at the studio. You can get the narrow fifty-inch rolls and carry them anywhere you like. If you use a long lens for portraits, then a small background is more than enough for a single person or even a small family.

You can use a backdrop stand and set these up in the middle of the park in the sunshine (be sure to use sandbags on the stand to keep it steady), or you can roll it up from the floor and tape it to the wall with blue painter’s tape at anyone’s home or office. I use one like this, which is not the highest quality, but it’s inexpensive and if you treat gently it works well.

It doesn’t take much paper to make a good backdrop, but don’t be stingy, either. At $30 for 36 feet, it’s worth the fun to crinkle a little bit when necessary.

Get creative

Plus, it’s paper. You can do all kinds of things with it. Crinkle it into a paper scarf, draw on it, cut it up and glue it back together into a dress, the sky’s the limit.

Conclusion

Paper backdrops are a terrific addition to your portrait kit. Buy one a month and pretty soon you’ll have a fun collection that can help liven up your shoots. I can’t wait to see what you turn out.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: backdrop background lighting paper portrait Portrait_Column senior stand

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts