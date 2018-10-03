Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Andrew Slater
Photo: “Sand Access”
Picture postcard perfect! The light and composition are spot on, and the sole figure walking down the shoreline is well placed to add both a visual point of interest, but also to bring the scene alive. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
