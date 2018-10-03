Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Andrew Slater

Photo: “Sand Access”

Picture postcard perfect! The light and composition are spot on, and the sole figure walking down the shoreline is well placed to add both a visual point of interest, but also to bring the scene alive. Thanks for sharing with our group!

