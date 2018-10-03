Aurora HDR 2019 bootcamp video and last minute pre-order savings

Richard Harrington has created a great deep dive into Aurora HDR 2019. It covers how to make these great enhancements for single image long exposures, single image environmental portraits, and bracketed exposure landscapes. Time is almost up to pre-order Aurora HDR 2019. Act now to get a special price on Aurora HDR 2019 – CLICK HERE. Pre-order today and you’ll receive a special bonus pack described at the end of this post. This offer is only good for a very limited time.

Single Image Long Exposure

Single Image Environmental Portrait

Bracketed Landscape Photo

Take an in-depth look at editing images with Aurora HDR ’19 from Skylum Software. Join Rich Harrington as he shows you how to unlock depth and details in all your photos.

In this video, you’ll learn:

how to enhance a long-exposure photo

how to make a natural light portrait look amazing

how to develop and stylize a landscape photo captured with brackets

Aurora HDR works as a standalone application as well as a plugin for tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, Aperture, and Photos for Mac.