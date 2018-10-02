LR/GMail is an export plugin for Lightroom 2 and higher developed by Arctic Whiteness, the creators of the Photographer’s Toolbox. The plugin allows you to send exported images via your GMail account. The free version allows you to attach a single image. If you decide you like it, you can make a donation in any amount to access advanced features that offer a number of important advantages over Lightroom’s built-in support for sending emails:

The plugin accesses your contact list to provide auto-completion of your contacts as you add them to the To, Cc and Bcc fields.

The plugin stores information on which images have been sent via LR/GMail (so that you can filter them).

The plugin stores a list of recipients to whom each photo has been sent (accessed from Lightroom’s metadata panel). This gives you traceability for future reference.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Attaching an Image to Gmail using Lightroom”