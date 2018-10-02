Photographer of the day: Christian

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Christian
Photo: “The dancer”
Dance is alluring, energetic and beautiful. The dancer by Christian shows grace, style and effortless motion all in a single photograph. Her extended arms in a wing-like costume combine with her strong profile to make this image compelling.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
