Photofocus photographer of the day, Christian with "The dancer."

Photographer of the day: Christian

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Christian
Photo: “The dancer”

Dance is alluring, energetic and beautiful. The dancer by Christian shows grace, style and effortless motion all in a single photograph. Her extended arms in a wing-like costume combine with her strong profile to make this image compelling.

