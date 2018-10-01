Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Tiberio Frascari

Photo: “Villa Do Conte, Portugal”

As you might have guessed by now, I’m a stickler for well composed, and well corrected architectural photography. Tiberio Frascari has insured with this dramatic “portrait” of a church and it’s ante way that vertical structural lines are plumb and displayed cleanly. Well done!

For more info about image perspective correction, you might want to check out “The View Camera Aesthetic in the Digital Realm, part 3.”

