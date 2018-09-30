Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

How to photograph in direct sunlight

0

Shooting in direct sunlight can be challenging. It can cause harsh shadows, blown out highlights, uneven light on faces, and dark patches under the eyes that look great on a raccoon but not your subject. Most photographers wait and shoot earlier or later in the day to avoid these problems. But sometimes you can’t wait and you’re forced to shoot during this horrible time of day. Here’s how to embrace this challenge so you can shoot in direct sunlight.

Softening harsh light

A simple solution is to use a diffuser. A diffuser is a translucent piece of material that broadens and softens the light. It’s part of a 5 in 1 Reflector Kit and are available in different sizes. A larger diffuser will spread light across a broader surface. Positioning the diffuser closer to the subject will produce a softer light.

Bounce light back onto the subject

In some cases, you may need to use a reflector in combination with a diffuser to bounce light back onto the subject. This style is called clamshell lighting due to resembling a clamshell. Any reflective surface or material can be used — a sidewalk, white sand or even water. Keep in mind, the bounced light may inherit the color of the reflective material.

Melbourne Florida based model Natalie Anderson

Backlight and fill flash

Position the subject’s back to the sun. This will keep the harsh light off your subject’s face. This may fix one problem, but it will cause another one. The subject’s face  — and body — will be too dark. You could expose for the subject but then the background would be blown out and unrecognizable. To solve this, add a flash to properly expose the subject’s face and fill in shadows. Think of this as a two light setup. Since you can’t change the power of the sun at that very moment, set your exposure to make the background look properly exposed. Now balance the flash by changing its’ power to make the subject look properly exposed. Using a light meter would really help. If you don’t have one, you’ll have to eyeball it.

Backlight using fill flash- Melbourne Florida based model Cher Blom

So the next time you’re challenged to shoot in direct sunlight embrace it by using these simple tips.

 

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Lighting Photography Tags: 5-in-1 reflector clamshell lighting diffuser Direct Sunlight reflector

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts