Quick Tip: Use the furniture and decor in a hotel for your next model or client shoot (NSFW)

Some hotels have upscale looks, others can have the look of a trashy roadside motel; it all works when you bring in the right element to complement the wardrobe and model. Whether you are shooting fashion, lingerie, or nude-art photography, it is still up to you to bring the viewer into the image and make it graphic and Interesting. Use chairs, tables, a headboard, curtains, and the carpet. They all can have a look to make your image more interesting. Don’t forget the bathroom tiles and mirrors.
