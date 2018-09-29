Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

It’s the picture that matters — not the process

0

Loving photography

I am a photographer. I am a photographer because I love the power of photography. I love its power to move people – to protect memories – to document people, places, and things. I love photography because it brings disparate people together. I love that photography allows me to share my personal feelings and experiences with people. I love that that may bring them joy.

In the course of my photographic career, the picture has always been what is important; not how I got there.

In my experience, those who rely on, talk about, or worry about the process, are probably not making the kind of photos I described above.

If you’re too caught up in the process, you may be missing the greater joy that is available to photographers who contemplate the final image.

I can promise you that nobody really cares what f-stop Neil Armstrong used when capturing the iconic photo of Buzz Aldrin as the pair become the first humans to walk on the surface of the moon.

Neil Armstrong is reflected in Buzz Aldrin's space helmet on the surface of the moon in July of 1969.
Buzz Aldrin photographed by Neil Armstrong, July 1969.

Absolutely nobody cares (or should) what type of film was used by Photo Malcolm Browne to capture the photograph of the burning monk.

Malcolm Browne photographed monk Thich Quang Duc as he burned himself to death.
Thich Quang Duc burns himself to death in Vietnam. Photograph by Malcolm Browne, June 1963

Neil Leifer’s 1965 photo of Muhammad Ali standing over a defeated Sonny Liston is perhaps the most well-known sports photo of the 1960s.

Neil Liefer photographed Muhammad Ali's defeat of Sonny Liston
Muhammad Ali defeats Sonny Liston. Photograph by Neil Liefer, May 1965,

Do we need to worry what brand of camera was used to capture it?

I can keep going, but you get the idea.

The photos I just described, and lots more, will live on as long as our species. NOBODY will care what brand of camera strap the photographers used, whether or not there was an adjustment layer or a preset, or which flash mode they picked period.

If you can learn to start thinking more about FEELING your way to a photograph, rather than making a checklist of the things you need to take your next photograph, you might just find that photography can be very rewarding when the picture is all that matters.

Follow Me:

Scott Bourne

Founder at Photofocus
Founder of Photofocus.com. Professional photographer. Author. Speaker.
Follow Me:

Latest posts by Scott Bourne (see all)

Categories: Opinion Tags: Malcolm Browne Neil Armstrong neil leifer

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts