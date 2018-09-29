It’s the picture that matters — not the process

Loving photography

I am a photographer. I am a photographer because I love the power of photography. I love its power to move people – to protect memories – to document people, places, and things. I love photography because it brings disparate people together. I love that photography allows me to share my personal feelings and experiences with people. I love that that may bring them joy.

In the course of my photographic career, the picture has always been what is important; not how I got there.

In my experience, those who rely on, talk about, or worry about the process, are probably not making the kind of photos I described above.

If you’re too caught up in the process, you may be missing the greater joy that is available to photographers who contemplate the final image.

I can promise you that nobody really cares what f-stop Neil Armstrong used when capturing the iconic photo of Buzz Aldrin as the pair become the first humans to walk on the surface of the moon.

Absolutely nobody cares (or should) what type of film was used by Photo Malcolm Browne to capture the photograph of the burning monk.

Neil Leifer’s 1965 photo of Muhammad Ali standing over a defeated Sonny Liston is perhaps the most well-known sports photo of the 1960s.

Do we need to worry what brand of camera was used to capture it?

I can keep going, but you get the idea.

The photos I just described, and lots more, will live on as long as our species. NOBODY will care what brand of camera strap the photographers used, whether or not there was an adjustment layer or a preset, or which flash mode they picked period.

If you can learn to start thinking more about FEELING your way to a photograph, rather than making a checklist of the things you need to take your next photograph, you might just find that photography can be very rewarding when the picture is all that matters.