Using Keywords for Discoverability for Stock Photography and Video

Let’s continue our look at achieving success as a stock contributor for photo and video. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with Dennis Radeke of Adobe to learn how to optimize your video for easy discoverability on Adobe Stock. Learn how to use Adobe Sensei as well as manually keyword your files so they show up for potential buyers. Learn how to succeed as an Adobe Stock contributor.
If you missed the other videos in our series, be sure to check out:
- How to Become an Adobe Stock Contributor
- What Subjects to Shoot for Stock Video and Photography?
- How to Prepare Your Photos and Video for Adobe Stock
- Talent and Property Releases as well as Copyright for Stock
