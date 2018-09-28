Infocus Interview Show With Kaylee Greer | Photofocus Podcast September 28, 2018 by Photofocus
In this episode: Dog Photographe Kaylee Greer talks about her new TV series Pupparazzi and shares tips on how to work with pets. Topics: How she got started – Building a business from your passion – Tips for starting out in pet photography – Her new show, Pupparazzi.
In this episode:
Dog Photographe Kaylee Greer talks about her new TV series Pupparazzi and shares tips on how to work with pets.
Topics:
- How she got started
- Building a business from your passion
- Tips for starting out in pet photography
- Her new show, Pupparazzi.
If you like these Infocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software
We like to hear from you!
Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.
You Can Be the Next Guest Host on Our Podcast
Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- The InFocus Interview Show with Kaylee Greer | Photofocus Podcast September 28, 2018 - September 28, 2018
- Quick Tip: Center the subject’s pupil with the whites of their eyes - September 27, 2018
- When in doubt, shoot wide and crop later - September 27, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.