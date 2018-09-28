The InFocus Interview Show with Kaylee Greer | Photofocus Podcast September 28, 2018

Infocus Interview Show With Kaylee Greer | Photofocus Podcast September 28, 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Dog Photographe Kaylee Greer talks about her new TV series Pupparazzi and shares tips on how to work with pets. Topics: How she got started – Building a business from your passion – Tips for starting out in pet photography – Her new show, Pupparazzi.

