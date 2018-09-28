Photographer of the Day: Ritxy

Category: Pets

Photographer: Ritxy

Photo: “Untitled”

The elegance of a cat’s movement is often meant with curiosity and suspense. In the case of Ritxy’s photograph, the cat is nearly ready to pounce out the window, staring down its prey. It’s a great example of capturing everyday life, and with pets, that means capturing them in their element. What I love about Ritxy’s photograph is the fact that the cat’s dark orange fur gives a nod to the brick background. The cat really pops and has a wonderful contrast against the brick and the window next to it.

