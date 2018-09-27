Quick Tip: Center the subject’s pupil with the whites of their eyes

A simple tip to ensure a better portrait is to center the subject’s pupil with the whites of their eyes. Have the subject turn their head and shoulders to balance their eyes.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “How to Balance the Whites of the Eye.”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
