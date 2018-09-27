Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Street
Photographer: Davide Ibiza’s
Photo: “15 Agosto 2018”
“15 Agosto 2018” by Davida Ibiza is a great image. I love when people show different perspectives especially when it looks like it might have been flipped to add more drama.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
