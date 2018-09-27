Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Street

Photographer: Davide Ibiza’s

Photo: “15 Agosto 2018”

“15 Agosto 2018” by Davida Ibiza is a great image. I love when people show different perspectives especially when it looks like it might have been flipped to add more drama.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.