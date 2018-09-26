Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Jim Denham

Photo: “SURPRISES FALLING”

I love long exposure waterfalls where you can see through the surface of the water as it adds such depth (pun intended) to the photo. There’s so much great detail for the eye to wander through the photo, and the low light adds a cool feeling of being deep within the forest. Thanks for sharing with our group!

