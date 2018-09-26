Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Jim Denham
Photo: “SURPRISES FALLING”
I love long exposure waterfalls where you can see through the surface of the water as it adds such depth (pun intended) to the photo. There’s so much great detail for the eye to wander through the photo, and the low light adds a cool feeling of being deep within the forest. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham - September 26, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Cottage Days - September 19, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Amaurie Ramirez - September 12, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.