Category: Beauty
Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz
Photo: “Polo Club Chantilly FR”
Beauty often shows in gesture and simplicity. This intimate moment at a polo field near Chantilly, France is the essence of beauty without artifice. There are none of the standard tropes of beauty. There is no elegant gown. There is no over-the-top hairstyle. Nor is there high-fashion makeup. There are only the woman and her horse. Beauty. Plain and simple.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz - September 25, 2018
- Steady, steady — How to handhold your camera - September 25, 2018
- Sunday Comics: Eat pie! - September 23, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.