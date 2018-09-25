Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz

Photo: “Polo Club Chantilly FR”

Beauty often shows in gesture and simplicity. This intimate moment at a polo field near Chantilly, France is the essence of beauty without artifice. There are none of the standard tropes of beauty. There is no elegant gown. There is no over-the-top hairstyle. Nor is there high-fashion makeup. There are only the woman and her horse. Beauty. Plain and simple.