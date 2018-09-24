Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

The Traveling Photographer — Route 66 meets Aurora 2019

0

What do Route 66 and Aurora 2019 have in common? Both provide countless opportunities for enthusiastic photographers to explore the realms of High Dynamic Range (HDR) photography. Why? Because high contrast subjects, such as vintage buildings shot under a mid-day sun, night scenes with neon signs, and magical landscapes photographed during the golden hour are the heart and soul of Route 66 and of Aurora 2019, the software I currently use to process my HDR imagery.

Blue Swallow Motel, Tucumcari, New Mexico — impossible image but for HDR

Why HDR

At the moment I am thinking about Route 66 and Aurora 2019, by Skylum, because I am processing images from my recent road trip. My friends and I drove Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica. (In case you haven’t kept up with my trip, you can learn more by reading my three previous articles on planning the trip, the trip itself, and photographing Route 66.)

I took tons of HDR photographs, more than I usually take. That’s because I encountered lots of scenes where the difference between the highlights and the shadows of the subject was so extreme that the camera would not be able to record the extreme range of light in one image.

By shooting a series of brackets of the same scene, but exposing each one separately for highlights, midtones, and shadows, I knew I could later merge the bracketed images in Aurora HDR 2019 and create one photograph displaying the full dynamic range of the subject.

HDR photography is an important technique to understand when you are traveling and making photographs. To reach the result you previsualize in your mind’s eye before you click your camera’s shutter, you may very well need to record a broad range of exposures.

South Rim Grand Canyon, Arizona — five images to get river, shadows, and highlights

My search

In the past, I have used a number of third-party applications for HDR processing, as well as Photoshop and Lightroom. More recently I had returned to my roots, merging images as layers in Photoshop. I had become less excited by HDR software and preferred a more realistic result without a lot of fuss.

I found, however, that processing layers in Photoshop took a lot of time per image, which I just didn’t have. Sometimes I needed the spark of the presets or filters found in third-party HDR applications to get my creative juices flowing. I seemed to keep searching for the right solution for my HDR imagery.

Sugar Creek Covered Bridge, Glenarm, Illinois — glow possible through enhancement filters

Why Aurora HDR 2019?

Knowing I would be coming home from my Route 66 trip with lots of HDR images I decided to dabble in Aurora HDR 2018 before I left town. Disappointed by earlier versions of Aurora, I thought it was time to give it another chance.

I processed a number of images and was extremely pleased with my results. My workflow was simple and efficient, keeping my images as realistic or creative as I wanted them to be. The merged image had smoother tones throughout and noise was less of a problem. Aurora has been greatly improved.

I particularly like Aurora HDR 2019 because it provides the ability to work in layers. Effects can be painted in or erased and the opacity of a layer can be adjusted.

Aurora 2019 is to be released to the public very soon, but you can pre-order it. I have been using a beta version and am enjoying the updates. The software is pretty quick merging my files.  I am having fun trying out effects with the new LUT mapping integration feature. LUTs give you the ability to stylize your images through color grading.

1929 Phillips 66 gas station, McClean Texas — applying a LUT filter

Practice, practice, practice

I practiced using most of the Aurora filters and looks before my Route 66 trip. I wanted to be able to process images immediately, whether I was using my laptop on the road or at home on my desktop computer, without wasting time trying to figure things out. (Aurora can be used on more than one device at no extra cost.)

Aurora offers so many choices in what are now called “Looks” in Aurora 2019 and filters, I felt it important to understand the effect of the different settings on different types of images. I left for my trip very excited by the possibilities.

If you are new to HDR photography, I also suggest practicing taking HDR photographs before you leave on your trip. Learn to manually set your range of bracketing exposures, so that you have more control over the final image.

El Rancho Hotel, Gallup, New Mexico — the lobby was suddenly empty; didn’t have a tripod in hand so I hand-held the camera

HDR/Aurora 2019 tips

  • Use a tripod when possible.
  • If you don’t have a tripod with you, use your camera’s auto-bracket setting and a very fast shutter speed. Review proper techniques for hand-holding your camera before leaving town. (Check out Scott Bourne’s Photofocus article.)
  • Keep your aperture and ISO constant for each bracketed series of images.
  • Check the histograms for each photograph in a series to be sure you have photographed the entire dynamic range. For your darkest image make sure the histogram is mostly to the left. For your lightest image make sure it is mostly to the right. The other histograms should cover values in-between.
  • Before merging your images in Aurora, process each separately to remove clipping of highlights and shadows on each side of the histogram and to reduce noise. If you make adjustments for calibration or white balance make them to one image and then sync that image to the other images in a series.
  • If you did not bracket an image, try processing it in Aurora as a single image. You still may achieve the creative results you are striving for.
Baghdad Cafe, Newberry Springs, California — single image HDR

Give it a try

No matter where your travels may take you, or what you are photographing, you will encounter high contrast subjects for your photography. Give HDR photography and Aurora HDR 2019 a try. You may find that your artistic vision rises to another level and that you are having much more fun making pictures.

Texola, Oklahoma — black and white images are great HDR subjects

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

Latest posts by Susan Kanfer (see all)

Categories: Software Tags: Aurora HDR 2019 HDR high dynamic range photography Route 66 Skylum traveling photographer traveling photographer column TravelingPhotographer TravelingPhotographerColumn

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts