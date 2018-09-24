Quick Tip: Cycle through a layer’s blend mode to seamlessly blend two images together

Replacing a background of an image can be a challenge. The trick is to find the right background that has similar colors, tones, lighting and looks like it belongs to the main image. Once you find the right image, cycle through the layer’s blend mode selector to see which mode blends best. This applies to any image editing software that uses layers, including Photoshop and Luminar.

