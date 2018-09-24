Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Rudy Pilarski

Photo: “archi de nuit nb”

The whimsical side of architecture sometimes hides a practical origin. Perhaps angled windows minimizes unwanted summer solar intrusion. The shading of the sky (though perhaps a bit heavy-handed in this case) focuses the viewer’s attention to the structure, and the mysterious figure provides a sense of scale!

