Photographer of the Day: Rudy Pilarski

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Rudy Pilarski
Photo: “archi de nuit nb”
The whimsical side of architecture sometimes hides a practical origin. Perhaps angled windows minimizes unwanted summer solar intrusion. The shading of the sky (though perhaps a bit heavy-handed in this case) focuses the viewer’s attention to the structure, and the mysterious figure provides a sense of scale!
