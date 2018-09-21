Photographer of the Day: Martin Nekola

Category: Pets
Photographer: Martin Nekola
Photo: “Curious Dog”
When it comes to displaying emotions, dogs often show them right on their paws. Whether it be happiness, sadness or curiosity, dogs seem to express themselves like no other pet. This photography by Martin displays his dog curiously looking down at him. And while the capture may be minimalist and there’s not much going on in the scene, it’s a great example of how to separate the subject from its background. The color here is marvelous, allowing the dog to shine against the light blue sky. It gives a timeless feel to the image, and it’s certainly one that takes me back to my days as a dog owner.
Bryan Esler
