Quick Tip: Speed up your editing in DaVinci Resolve

Here is a simple way to speed up your editing in DaVinci Resolve.

With clips, there are many times where we want to remove from the beginning or end of the clip. The fastest way I know to do that is.

Move the play head over the clip where you want everything to the left of it removed Press the Command/Control, Shift, [ keys. [ is the left square bracket. Move the play head to the right side of the clip where you want the remaining part of the clip removed Press the Command/Control, Shift, ] keys. ] is the right square bracket.

These key combinations will cut the clips, delete everything to the left or right of it and delete the gap as well!

