Category: Street
Photographer: Andee Howard
Photo: “Awestruck”
My dear friend and fellow photographer Andee Howard sent this beautiful image. She was recently visiting the Georgia Aquarium and snagged it. She even shared her camera setting in case anyone was interested.
Nikon D750 with Nikkor 50mm f/1.8 lens.
ISO: 12800
Aperture: f/8.0
Exposure: 1/100 sec
No flash
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours today!
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Andee Howard - September 20, 2018
- Photographer of the day: Thesrpspaintshop - September 13, 2018
- Pelican MPB35 provides space for mom essentials, camera gear and then some - September 13, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.