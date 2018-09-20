Photographer of the Day: Andee Howard

Category: Street

Photographer: Andee Howard

Photo: “Awestruck”

My dear friend and fellow photographer Andee Howard sent this beautiful image. She was recently visiting the Georgia Aquarium and snagged it. She even shared her camera setting in case anyone was interested.

Nikon D750 with Nikkor 50mm f/1.8 lens.

ISO: 12800

Aperture: f/8.0

Exposure: 1/100 sec

No flash

Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours today!