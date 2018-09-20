GoPro announces HERO7 Black

Today, GoPro introduced its new product lineup including the $399 flagship, HERO7 Black. The HERO7 Black features a new feature — HyperSmooth — toted as the best in-camera video stabilization ever featured in a camera, working both underwater and in high-shock and wind situations where gimbals can fail.

HERO7 Black also features a new form of video called TimeWarp, which applies a high-speed effect to your videos. It helps to transform longer experiences like a scenic drive, ocean dive or walk through the city into a short, compelling video that is easy to watch and share.

The HERO7 Black is also the first GoPro to offer live streaming through services like Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Vimeo. Other features include:

SuperPhoto: An intelligent scene analyzation tool for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, local tone mapping and multi-frame noise reduction.

Portrait Mode: Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

Face, Smile and Scene Detection: Recognizes faces, expressions and scene-types to enhance automatic QuikStory edits on the GoPro app.

GoPro’s new flagship records 4K60 for video and can also capture 12-megapixel still photographs. It’s waterproof without a housing to 33 feet, and also features voice control in 14 languages.

The HERO7 Black is available for pre-order for $399 and will be in-store internationally on Sept. 27, and in the U.S. on Sept. 30.

In addition to the HERO7 Black, GoPro also announced the HERO7 Silver ($299) and HERO7 White ($199), also available for pre-order. Both come with a redesigned user interface, and new tools like vertical capture, pre-set Short Clips video and a photo timer for selfies and group photos.