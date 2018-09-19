Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Should I get a prime or zoom lens?

0

When I first started photography, I didn’t take my buddy’s advice — invest in a better quality lens before upgrading your camera. It was a mistake I never made again. So when it came time to decide if I need a prime lens in my bag, I called on his advice again. Instead of telling me what to do, he explained the difference between a prime and zoom lens plus the benefits of each for me to make my own decision. Here’s how I used his advice many years ago when deciding which portrait lens was best for me.

Understanding prime and zoom lenses

A prime lens — also referred to as a “fixed lens” — is a camera lens with a fixed focal length and a fixed field of view that does not allow you to zoom in or out while taking a photograph. The only way of making your subject appear larger or smaller in the frame is to physically get closer or step back from your subject.

A zoom lens is a camera lens that offers photographers a range of different focal lengths. A simple turn of the zoom ring allows for quick and easy re-framing of a scene while staying in the same physical position.

The difference between a prime and a zoom lens

The obvious difference between a prime and zoom lens was already stated — a prime lens has a fixed focal length and a zoom has a variable focal length. Of the two, a zoom lens offers more flexibility while shooting. So why wouldn’t manufacturers create just one multi-purpose 18-400mm lens? They do, but the quality varies widely. A quality prime lens is very specialized and specific. A prime lens has fewer components so manufacturers invest more money in a higher quality of glass and elements. That’s not to say a 70–200mm f/2.8 lens doesn’t offer excellent quality, it does. But when you compare it to a prime 85mm f/1.4 portrait lens, you will notice a difference.

The key is to determine what’s the main purpose of the lens. If your needs require a wide range of shooting — action sports, events, travel photography, etc. — use a zoom. For specialized shoots — portraits, macro photography and others — invest in a prime lens.

When to use a prime lens

  • Shooting in low-light situations (a prime lens lets in more light)
  • To create a shallow depth of field to create beautiful blurred out backgrounds
  • For sharper photos and better image quality
  • Macro photography

When to use a zoom lens

  • You’re traveling and can’t take a lot of equipment with you
  • You can’t physically get closer to your subject
  • You want to blend in and be relatively unnoticed to capture candid shots
  • To alter perspective, which ‘compresses’ the features of the face and makes the nose appear less significant

My lens choice

I decided to use a combination of a prime lens for portraits — I use the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 for most portraits and the Tamron 35mm F/1.8 for creative portraits — and a Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 for fast, action sports.

My advice: if you’re on a budget and you have to decide which lens to buy, go with the lens you will use the most and rent the other lens for special projects or assignments. If photography is your business, buy the lens that will increase your profits the fastest. The extra money you make can help you get the additional lens you need.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: lens prime Sigma Tamron telephoto zoom

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts