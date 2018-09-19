Photographer of the Day: Cottage Days

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Cottage Days
Photo: “bashful & cute black bear cub”
Excellent detail and great expression on the cub are what caught my eye on this photo. It may have been taken at a wildlife sanctuary, but the way it was composed doesn’t give anything about its surroundings away. The way it appears to be peeking around the tree gives it a playful feeling, which is well suited for the cub. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
