Beyond Technique Podcast with Christian Vizl | Photofocus Podcast September 19, 2018 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level! Today we chat with award-winning underwater photographer Christian Vizl.
Today we chat with award-winning underwater photographer Christian Vizl. We discuss in detail:
- the role of conservation in his body of underwater work
- how having a higher purpose can drive your photography business forward
- how he creates such clear, brilliant photos
- how he raises awareness for the plight of underwater life
- the art of storytelling through underwater, and how it influences conversation efforts
- the effects of our daily lifestyle on the environment
- simple changes we can make that will help marine life
- how PhotoShelter helps him run his business
- his book coming out in April 2019
You can find Christian at:
