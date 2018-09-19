Beyond Technique Podcast with Christian Vizl | Photofocus Podcast September 19, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level! Today we chat with award-winning underwater photographer Christian Vizl.

Today we chat with award-winning underwater photographer Christian Vizl. We discuss in detail:

the role of conservation in his body of underwater work

how having a higher purpose can drive your photography business forward

how he creates such clear, brilliant photos

how he raises awareness for the plight of underwater life

the art of storytelling through underwater, and how it influences conversation efforts

the effects of our daily lifestyle on the environment

simple changes we can make that will help marine life

how PhotoShelter helps him run his business

his book coming out in April 2019

You can find Christian at:

