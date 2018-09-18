After you use a memory card, place it into the memory card case backward. Backward?….yes backward with the back of the card showing. This way you know the card is important and should not be used or formatted.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “A Quick tip to avoid formatting the wrong memory card”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Place the memory card backward in your memory card case to avoid formatting the wrong card - September 18, 2018
- Quick Tip: Participate or join a Facebook group to get out of a creative slump - September 17, 2018
- Quick Tip: Try wax or parchment paper as a diffuser when photographing food - September 14, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.