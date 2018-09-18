Photographer of the Day: Trevor Ager

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Trevor Ager

Photo: “Shaped by Nature”

A deep navy blue sky somewhat obscured by clouds barely lets the moonglow through to create the background for the scraggly tree that stands in silhouette. A woman seemingly grows out of the ground next to it. She is wrapped in pink flowing fabric. This photograph, Shaped by Nature, has everything in it. Forboding. Death. Life. Hope. It’s simply wonderful. This is one that a different story appears each time it’s viewed.