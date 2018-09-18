Category: Beauty
Photographer: Trevor Ager
Photo: “Shaped by Nature”
A deep navy blue sky somewhat obscured by clouds barely lets the moonglow through to create the background for the scraggly tree that stands in silhouette. A woman seemingly grows out of the ground next to it. She is wrapped in pink flowing fabric. This photograph, Shaped by Nature, has everything in it. Forboding. Death. Life. Hope. It’s simply wonderful. This is one that a different story appears each time it’s viewed.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Trevor Ager - September 18, 2018
- Sunday Comics: You are a photographer! You are a… - September 16, 2018
- On Photography: Ansel Adams, 1902-1984 - September 16, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.