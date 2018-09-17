Quick Tip: Participate or join a Facebook group to get out of a creative slump

If you find yourself in a creative slump, participate or join a new Facebook group. Look for images that inspire you and chat with the person who created it. This will help you get motivated to try new ideas and get back to being creative.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
